Kristof Milak Rips Near Lifetime-Best In 100 Fly To Kick-off Budapest

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. Freestyle kick (and kicking in general) is often underappreciated and underworked. At The Race Club we like to determine what we call your baseline speed. It is a good indication of how much you need to work on your kicking. Without even testing this, it’s safe to bet most swimmers would benefit from additional kick sets in their workouts. However, the baseline speed allows us to see just how far off a swimmer is from their swimming speed is and may highlight kicking as a weakness.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO