Kristof Milak Rips Near Lifetime-Best In 100 Fly To Kick-off Budapest
SCM (25m) Stop #2 of the 2021 FINA World Cup Series got underway this morning in Budapest, with host nation swimmer Kristof Milak making his presence known from the get-go. Kicking off his campaign in the men’s 100m fly, 21-year-old casually ripped a morning swim of 50.60 to lead the field, one which includes American Tom Shields and Aussie Matt Temple. The pair will flank the Hungarian this evening, having clocked times of 51.02 and 51.41, respectively.swimswam.com
