Sisterhood of Aggie Mentors sparks growth

By Lauren Discher @laurendischer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy cultivating strong relationships based on mutual trust and respect, Sisterhood of Aggie Mentors positively influences the lives of young women. Sisterhood of Aggie Mentors, or SAM, is a student organization open to both Texas A&M and Blinn students striving to improve young women’s lives through mentorship. SAM trains members to act as confidants and advisors to young girls at Pecan Trail Intermediate school and in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. In addition to their mentorship program, SAM members coordinate various events throughout the year to raise money for their philanthropy, the Mercy Project, and the Bryan-College Station area as a whole.

