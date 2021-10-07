CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County makes Friday’s vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall a #VaxtoSchool clinic

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwA0Y_0cK0nrkc00

A vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday with the Cayuga County Health Department is now a #VaxtoSchool pop-up site.

The clinic will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall. All three vaccines are available.

A medical professional will be present at the #VaxtoSchool events to answer questions parents or guardians may have.

Buses are also being utilized this week to create more access to vaccines across the state.

61.3% of 12-15-year-olds and 70.9% of 16-25-year-olds have had at least one dose of the vaccine as of Oct. 5.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Vaxtoschool
FingerLakes1.com

Fatal motorcycle accident in the Town of Arcadia

A Wayne County woman has died following a fatal motorcycle accident in the Town of Arcadia. Gary Rothfuss, 68, of Newark, Albert Webber, 66, and Edith Webber, 57, both of Lyons, were involved in the collision. The Webbers were driving a motorcycle down Sutton Road with Edith as the passenger...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FingerLakes1.com

Schuyler County parking lots scheduled for repair this week; parking may be difficult at times

Schuyler County parking lots will undergo repair, maintenance and paving over the next two weeks. The schedule below outlines the anticipated closures and/or reduced parking option at the different county facilities. County services will remain open and available during these projects, although the public is encouraged to plan accordingly as parking could be difficult at times.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Woman drives car into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night

A Phelps woman drove into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night. Melinda Miller was driving east on State Route 31 when the accident happened. Her car went off the south side of the road and traveled along a ditch. She then struck two mailboxes before crossing back across the road. From there she went down an embankment into the Canal.
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Red Elephant Kratom

Red elephant kratom is well known for its mild effects that comes on gradually, easing the user into a blissful and relaxing state. A novelty strain, red vein elephant kratom can be hard to find and expensive as well. Red elephant is a strain loved by many kratom users. Unlike...
PETS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy