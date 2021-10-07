Cayuga County makes Friday’s vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall a #VaxtoSchool clinic

A vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday with the Cayuga County Health Department is now a #VaxtoSchool pop-up site.

The clinic will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall. All three vaccines are available.

A medical professional will be present at the #VaxtoSchool events to answer questions parents or guardians may have.

Buses are also being utilized this week to create more access to vaccines across the state.

61.3% of 12-15-year-olds and 70.9% of 16-25-year-olds have had at least one dose of the vaccine as of Oct. 5.

