Woman on scooter killed as vehicles crash during rolling gun battle in downtown Minneapolis
Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles involved in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis. Dispatchers took several calls about the gunfire Wednesday about 11 p.m. The rolling gun battle started in the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue South and ended when both vehicles crashed in the North Loop. One of the vehicles left the street and struck the woman on a scooter.www.twincities.com
Comments / 0