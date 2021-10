Incumbents, newcomers will vie for the six Ward seats available on Old Bridge Council in November election

• Donovan Delivers is a Robbinsville-based charity which offers financial assistance to families who have lost a child at birth. Although Donovan Delivers was unable to hold its annual charity event due to the pandemic this year, it has paired up with Bruno’s One Sweet Ride, 19 N. Main St. Allentown. The shop will allow customers to make a donation to the charity when making a purchase in person or online by indicating DD on the fundraiser code when checking out. Bruno’s has a selection of chocolate items especially for the holidays and is known for its hot chocolate bombs. The fundraiser will run until Dec. 31. Details: www.donovandelivers.com or https://brunosonesweetride.com.

