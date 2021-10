Ashley is a StyleBlueprint contributor who was born and raised in the South. She loves hiking, travel, photography, and spending time with family and friends. Leaf lovers, REJOICE! It’s prime time for the trees and their leaves to begin their annual transformation. If you’re looking for a perfectly autumnal experience, we recommend traveling some of the South’s most scenic byways to take in the colorful fall foliage. It’s a show-stopping experience, for sure, but it’s on a limited run. If the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map is on target, the colors will be fading by early November. So seize the moment, and check out some of the South’s most colorful scenery. Here are your best bets for Fall 2021 leaf-peeping!

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO