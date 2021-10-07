[WATCH] Paramount+ Releases Teaser Trailer for Revival of ‘THE GAME’
Paramount+ released the teaser trailer and art for its groundbreaking series, THE GAME. Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.thesource.com
