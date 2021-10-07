CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Socio-economic position as a moderator of cardiometabolic outcomes in patients receiving psychotropic treatment associated with weight gain: results from a prospective 12-month inception cohort study and a large population-based cohort

By Céline Dubath ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6585-8492
 7 days ago

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01482-9, published online 26 June 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Due to a typesetting error, the following funding information was omitted: This work was supported in part by the Swiss National Research Foundation (CE and PC: 320030-120686, 324730-144064, 320030-173211 and CE, PC and KP: 320030_200602). The funding sources had no role in the writing of the manuscript or in the decision to submit it for publication. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.

Correction: Secondary research use of personal medical data: attitudes from patient and population surveys in The Netherlands and Germany

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. The article “Secondary research use of personal medical data: attitudes from patient and population surveys in The Netherlands and Germany”, written by Gesine Richter, et al., was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 1 October 2020 without open access. With the author’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 21 September 2021 to © Author(s) 2020 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Correction: Prediction of clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, vascular, mixed, and all-cause dementia by a polygenic risk score and APOE status in a community-based cohort prospectively followed over 17 years

Correction to: Mol Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-020-0764-y The article “Prediction of clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, vascular, mixed, and all-cause dementia by a polygenic risk score and APOE status in a community-based cohort prospectively followed over 17 years”, written by H. Stocker, L. Perna, K. Weigl, T. Möllers, B. Schöttker, H. Thomsen, B. Holleczek, D. Rujescu & H. Brenner, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 13 May 2020 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 21 September 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
Outcomes and toxicity of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in chronic myeloid leukemia patients previously treated with second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors: a prospective non-interventional study from the Chronic Malignancy Working Party of the EBMT

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) remains a treatment option for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who fail to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). While imatinib seems to have no adverse impact on outcomes after transplant, little is known on the effects of prior use of second-generation TKI (2GTKI). We present the results of a prospective non-interventional study performed by the EBMT on 383 consecutive CML patients previously treated with dasatinib or nilotinib undergoing allo-HCT from 2009 to 2013. The median age was 45 years (18–68). Disease status at transplant was CP1 in 139 patients (38%), AP or >CP1 in 163 (45%), and BC in 59 (16%). The choice of 2GTKI was: 40% dasatinib, 17% nilotinib, and 43% a sequential treatment of dasatinib and nilotinib with or without bosutinib/ponatinib. With a median follow-up of 37 months (1–77), 8% of patients developed either primary or secondary graft failure, 34% acute and 60% chronic GvHD. There were no differences in post-transplant complications between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. Non-relapse mortality was 18% and 24% at 12 months and at 5 years, respectively. Relapse incidence was 36%, overall survival 56% and relapse-free survival 40% at 5 years. No differences in post-transplant outcomes were found between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. This prospective study demonstrates the feasibility of allo-HCT in patients previously treated with 2GTKI with a post-transplant complications rate comparable to that of TKI-naive or imatinib-treated patients.
Topline Results from Shionogi Phase 2 Study in Japan Show Akili’s Digital Treatment Was Well-received and Improved Inattention Symptoms in Children with ADHD

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- Akili Interactive (“Akili”), a leading cognitive medicine company improving health through game-changing technologies, today announced topline results of a Phase 2 study of SDT-001 (Japanese version of AKL-T01), a digital therapeutic designed to improve measures of attention in children diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, conducted by Akili partner Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (“Shionogi”), was designed to evaluate the feasibility, safety and efficacy of the digital therapeutic in children with ADHD and to inform the design of a potential pivotal study. Results show the treatment was well-received by patients and demonstrated improvements in ADHD inattention symptoms consistent with those seen across previous studies of AKL-T01. Based on these results, Shionogi plans to advance SDT-001 into consultation with the Japanese regulatory authority PMDA regarding Phase 3 implementation.
Advanced detection strategies for cardiotropic virus infection in a cohort study of heart failure patients

The prevalence and contribution of cardiotropic viruses to various expressions of heart failure are increasing, yet primarily underappreciated and underreported due to variable clinical syndromes, a lack of consensus diagnostic standards and insufficient clinical laboratory tools. In this study, we developed an advanced methodology for identifying viruses across a spectrum of heart failure patients. We designed a custom tissue microarray from 78 patients with conditions commonly associated with virus-related heart failure, conditions where viral contribution is typically uncertain, or conditions for which the etiological agent remains suspect but elusive. Subsequently, we employed advanced, highly sensitive in situ hybridization to probe for common cardiotropic viruses: adenovirus 2, coxsackievirus B3, cytomegalovirus, Epstein–Barr virus, hepatitis C and E, influenza B and parvovirus B19. Viral RNA was detected in 46.4% (32/69) of heart failure patients, with 50% of virus-positive samples containing more than one virus. Adenovirus 2 was the most prevalent, detected in 27.5% (19/69) of heart failure patients, while in contrast to previous reports, parvovirus B19 was detected in only 4.3% (3/69). As anticipated, viruses were detected in 77.8% (7/9) of patients with viral myocarditis and 37.5% (6/16) with dilated cardiomyopathy. Additionally, viruses were detected in 50% of patients with coronary artery disease (3/6) and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (2/4) and in 28.6% (2/7) of transplant rejection cases. We also report for the first time viral detection within a granulomatous lesion of cardiac sarcoidosis and in giant cell myocarditis, conditions for which etiological agents remain unknown. Our study has revealed a higher than anticipated prevalence of cardiotropic viruses within cardiac muscle tissue in a spectrum of heart failure conditions, including those not previously associated with a viral trigger or exacerbating role. Our work forges a path towards a deeper understanding of viruses in heart failure pathogenesis and opens possibilities for personalized patient therapeutic approaches.
Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
Cytokine response in cerebrospinal fluid of meningitis patients and outcome associated with pneumococcal serotype

Streptococcus pneumoniae causes life-threatening meningitis. Its capsular polysaccharide determines the serotype and influences disease severity but the mechanism is largely unknown. Due to evidence of elevated cytokines levels in the meningeal inflammatory response, we measured 41 cytokines/chemokines and growth factors in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from 57 South African meningitis patients (collected in the period 2018–2019), with confirmed S. pneumoniae serotypes, using a multiplexed bead-based immunoassay. Based on multivariable Bayesian regression, using serotype 10A as a reference and after adjusting for HIV and age, we found IL-6 concentrations significantly lower in patients infected with serotypes 6D (undetectable) and 23A (1601 pg/ml), IL-8 concentrations significantly higher in those infected with 22A (40,459 pg/ml), 7F (32,400 pg/ml) and 15B/C (6845 pg/ml), and TNFα concentration significantly higher in those infected with serotype 18A (33,097 pg/ml). Although a relatively small number of clinical samples were available for this study and 28% of samples could not be assigned to a definitive serotype, our data suggests 15B/C worthy of monitoring during surveillance as it is associated with in-hospital case fatality and not included in the 13-valent polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, PCV13. Our data provides average CSF concentrations of a range of cytokines and growth factors for 18 different serotypes (14, 19F, 3, 6A, 7F, 19A, 8, 9N, 10A, 12F, 15B/C, 22F, 16F, 23A, 31, 18A, 6D, 22A) to serve as a basis for future studies investigating host–pathogen interaction during pneumococcal meningitis. We note that differences in induction of IL-8 between serotypes may be particularly worthy of future study.
Publisher Correction: Association between 9-month isoniazid prophylaxis of latent tuberculosis and severe hepatitis in patients treated with TNF inhibitors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97444-8, published online 09 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, the image on the right in Table 2 and Table 4 did not display correctly. As a result, each bar of the forest plot did not align with the IRR (95% CI) in the adjacent columns.
A multimodal study of a first episode psychosis cohort: potential markers of antipsychotic treatment resistance

Treatment resistant (TR) psychosis is considered to be a significant cause of disability and functional impairment. Numerous efforts have been made to identify the clinical predictors of TR. However, the exploration of molecular and biological markers is still at an early stage. To understand the TR condition and identify potential molecular and biological markers, we analyzed demographic information, clinical data, structural brain imaging data, and molecular brain imaging data in 7 Tesla magnetic resonance spectroscopy from a first episode psychosis cohort that includes 136 patients. Age, gender, race, smoking status, duration of illness, and antipsychotic dosages were controlled in the analyses. We found that TR patients had a younger age at onset, more hospitalizations, more severe negative symptoms, a reduction in the volumes of the hippocampus (HP) and superior frontal gyrus (SFG), and a reduction in glutathione (GSH) levels in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), when compared to non-TR patients. The combination of multiple markers provided a better classification between TR and non-TR patients compared to any individual marker. Our study shows that ACC-GSH, HP and SFG volumes, and age at onset, could potentially be biomarkers for TR diagnosis, while hospitalization and negative symptoms could be used to evaluate the progression of the disease. Multimodal cohorts are essential in obtaining a comprehensive understanding of brain disorders.
Use of ticagrelor and the risks of pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death in patients with non-acute coronary syndrome conditions: a population-based cohort study

Previous studies have shown that ticagrelor reduced risk of pneumonia in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) compared to clopidogrel, however, its effect in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular diseases remains uncertain. The aim was to investigate the effect of ticagrelor on pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death compared to clopidogrel in non-ACSÂ patients in Hong Kong. This was a population-based cohort study. We included consecutive patients using ticagrelor or clopidogrel admitted for non-ACS conditions in Hong Kong public hospitals from March 2012 to September 2019. Patients using both drugs were excluded. The outcomes of interest were incident pneumonia, all-cause death, and pneumonia-specific death. Multivariable survival analysis models were used to estimate the effects [hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI)]. Propensity score matching, adjustment and weighting were performed as sensitivity analyses. In total, 90,154 patients were included (mean age 70.66Â years, males 61.7%). The majority of them (97.2%) used clopidogrel. Ticagrelor was associated with a lower risk of incident pneumonia [0.59 (0.46"“0.75)], all-cause death [0.83 (0.73"“0.93)] and pneumonia-specific death [0.49 (0.36"“0.67)]. Sensitivity analyses yielded similar results. Ticagrelor was associated with lower risk of all-cause death, pneumonia-specific death, and incident pneumonia in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular conditions, consistent with previous evidence in patients with ACS. This additional effect of anti-pneumonia should be considered when choosing a proper P2Y12 inhibitor for patients with high risk of pneumonia.
Association between circadian activity rhythms and mood episode relapse in bipolar disorder: a 12-month prospective cohort study

A significant proportion of patients with bipolar disorder experience mood episode relapses. We examined whether circadian activity rhythms were associated with mood episode relapses in patients with bipolar disorder. This prospective cohort study included outpatients with bipolar disorder who participated in a study titled "Association between the Pathology of Bipolar Disorder and Light Exposure in Daily Life (APPLE) cohort study." The participants' physical activity was objectively assessed using a wrist-worn accelerometer over 7 consecutive days for the baseline assessment and then at the 12-month follow-up for mood episode relapses. The levels and timing of the circadian activity rhythms were estimated using a cosinor analysis and a nonparametric circadian rhythm analysis. Of the 189 participants, 88 (46%) experienced mood episodes during follow-up. The Cox proportional hazards model adjusting for potential confounders showed that a robust circadian activity rhythm, including midline-estimating statistic of rhythm (MESOR) and amplitude by cosinor analysis and 10 consecutive hours with the highest amplitude values (M10) by the nonparametric circadian rhythm analysis, was significantly associated with a decrease in mood episode relapses (per counts/min, hazard ratio [95% confidence interval]: MESOR, 0.993 [0.988"“0.997]; amplitude, 0.994 [0.988"“0.999]; and M10, 0.996 [0.993"“0.999]). A later timing of the circadian activity rhythm (M10 onset time) was significantly associated with an increase in the depressive episode relapses (per hour; 1.109 [1.001"“1.215]). We observed significant associations between circadian activity rhythms and mood episode relapses in bipolar disorder.
Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
Estimation of current and post-treatment retinal function in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy using artificial intelligence

Refined understanding of the association of retinal microstructure with current and future (post-treatment) function in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (cCSC) may help to identify patients that would benefit most from treatment. In this post-hoc analysis of data from the prospective, randomized PLACE trial (NCT01797861), we aimed to determine the accuracy of AI-based inference of retinal function from retinal morphology in cCSC. Longitudinal spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) data from 57 eyes of 57 patients from baseline, week 6"“8 and month 7"“8 post-treatment were segmented using deep-learning software. Fundus-controlled perimetry data were aligned to the SD-OCT data to extract layer thickness and reflectivity values for each test point. Point-wise retinal sensitivity could be inferred with a (leave-one-out) cross-validated mean absolute error (MAE) [95% CI] of 2.93Â dB [2.40"“3.46] (scenario 1) using random forest regression. With addition of patient-specific baseline data (scenario 2), retinal sensitivity at remaining follow-up visits was estimated even more accurately with a MAE of 1.07Â dB [1.06"“1.08]. In scenario 3, month 7"“8 post-treatment retinal sensitivity was predicted from baseline SD-OCT data with a MAE of 3.38Â dB [2.82"“3.94]. Our study shows that localized retinal sensitivity can be inferred from retinal structure in cCSC using machine-learning. Especially, prediction of month 7"“8 post-treatment sensitivity with consideration of the treatment as explanatory variable constitutes an important step toward personalized treatment decisionsÂ in cCSC.
Author Correction: Structural basis of ketamine action on human NMDA receptors

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03769-9 Published online 28 July 2021. This Article has been amended to make two clarifications. The second sentence of the Abstract paragraph, now reading "Ketamine is a racemic mixture containing equal parts of R- and S-ketamine, with the S-enantiomer having greater affinity for the NMDA receptor (Ebert, B., Mikkelsen, S., Thorkildsen, C. & Borgbjerg, F. M. Norketamine, the main metabolite of ketamine, is a non-competitive NMDA receptor antagonist in the rat cortex and spinal cord. Eur. J. Pharmacol. 333, 99"“104 (1997))," was changed from "Ketamine is a racemic mixture of S- and R-ketamine enantiomers, with S-ketamine isomer being the more active antidepressant (Jelen, L. A., Young, A. H. & Stone, J. M. Ketamine: a tale of two enantiomers. J. Psychopharmacol. 35, 109"“123 (2021))."
Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
