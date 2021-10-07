Correction: Socio-economic position as a moderator of cardiometabolic outcomes in patients receiving psychotropic treatment associated with weight gain: results from a prospective 12-month inception cohort study and a large population-based cohort
Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-021-01482-9, published online 26 June 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Due to a typesetting error, the following funding information was omitted: This work was supported in part by the Swiss National Research Foundation (CE and PC: 320030-120686, 324730-144064, 320030-173211 and CE, PC and KP: 320030_200602). The funding sources had no role in the writing of the manuscript or in the decision to submit it for publication. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.www.nature.com
