MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man has been reported missing after family says he was last seen getting dropped off at work near 1st and Lincoln on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Family says Deshaun Addison, who also goes by the nickname Moosie, went to work at 8:40 p.m. and worked his shift until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. There has not been any contact from him since.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO