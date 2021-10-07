SUPPRESSION RELATED REPAIR WORK CONTINUES ON ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Miners Fire in Nevada County: 2:27 p.m. An evacuation warning has been issued due to the Miners Fire in the North San Juan Area of Nevada County. The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. #MinersFire Evacuation WARNING for a Wildfire affecting zone NCO-E327 and NCO-E389. There is a wildfire near the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should consider leaving now. pic.twitter.com/H0xyjW8XW1 — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 11, 2021 According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, several areas are now under evacuation warnings: NCO-E327, NCO-E389, and NCO-E327. Authorities say people in those areas who may need more time to evacuate, as well as those with pets and livestock, should already consider leaving. The new wildfire comes as strong and dry winds sweep through Northern California on Monday. With the winds posing a critical fire danger, PG&E has implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff for parts of nearly two-dozen counties.

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO