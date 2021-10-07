SUPPRESSION RELATED REPAIR WORK CONTINUES ON ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX
Suppression related repair work continues on the Rough Patch Complex. An update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team said heavy equipment is involved in processing logs, removing slash and repairing roadways. Crews are actively chipping slash on the 3821 Road, removing debris from the ditches and roads to prevent erosion. Chipping operations are concluding in the Johnson Meadow area as crews progress to the south. On the west side of the Rough Patch, near the 2358 Road, hand crews are repairing dozer line where the terrain is too steep for heavy equipment.kqennewsradio.com
