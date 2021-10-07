CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

SUPPRESSION RELATED REPAIR WORK CONTINUES ON ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX

kqennewsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuppression related repair work continues on the Rough Patch Complex. An update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team said heavy equipment is involved in processing logs, removing slash and repairing roadways. Crews are actively chipping slash on the 3821 Road, removing debris from the ditches and roads to prevent erosion. Chipping operations are concluding in the Johnson Meadow area as crews progress to the south. On the west side of the Rough Patch, near the 2358 Road, hand crews are repairing dozer line where the terrain is too steep for heavy equipment.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Texarkana Gazette

Repair work begins on downtown Texarkana sinkhole

TEXARKANA, Texas -- The Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Texarkana, Texas are working together to repair the sinkhole on West Seventh Street. The sinkhole is located between Pine and Olive streets. The cause was determined to be a cracked pipe that is no longer in use. Texarkana...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS San Francisco

Evacuations Ordered in Area of Wildfire Burning in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Immediate evacuation orders have been issued in Madera County for the area east of Highway 99 at Avenue 17, according to authorities. The order was issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 3 p.m. due to a fire in the area. Madera County fire )Madera County Sheriff) “There is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now,” the text to a Facebook post announcing the evacuation order read. “The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.” Avenue 17 between Walden and Highway 99 including the off ramps has been closed due to the fire. Anyone in need of evacuation assistance is advised to call 9-1-1. Authorities said an evacuation shelter will be determined. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.  
MADERA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Miners Fire In North San Juan Area Prompts New Evacuation Warnings

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Miners Fire in Nevada County: 2:27 p.m. An evacuation warning has been issued due to the Miners Fire in the North San Juan Area of Nevada County. The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. #MinersFire Evacuation WARNING for a Wildfire affecting zone NCO-E327 and NCO-E389. There is a wildfire near the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should consider leaving now. pic.twitter.com/H0xyjW8XW1 — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 11, 2021 According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, several areas are now under evacuation warnings: NCO-E327, NCO-E389, and NCO-E327. Authorities say people in those areas who may need more time to evacuate, as well as those with pets and livestock, should already consider leaving. The new wildfire comes as strong and dry winds sweep through Northern California on Monday. With the winds posing a critical fire danger, PG&E has implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff for parts of nearly two-dozen counties.
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
The Press

Guardrail repair work to be done on Byron Highway

Contra Costa County Public Works Department will repair guardrails at the California Aqueduct, located between Bruns Road and North Bruns Road on Byron Highway in Byron from Oct. 11-14. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting. Electronic message boards will be placed in advance to alert drivers...
BYRON, CA
kqennewsradio.com

MINIMAL FIRE ACTIVITY ON ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX, JACK FIRE

There is minimal activity on the Rough Patch Complex and the Jack Fire. An update from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team said firefighters and Forest Service staff are working together to clean up the fire area. There will continue to be a decrease in firefighter presence as deconstruction of the Incident Command Post occurs over the next few days. However, there will be an influx of personnel working in and around the fire’s perimeter. The update said many of the heavy equipment operators, drivers and contractors are local and their work is critical in helping restore the forest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Repairs continue on Bluffs waterline after damage leads to boil orders

BLUFFS — Village leaders say they still are making repairs after breaks in the main waterline resulted in residents having to boil water before consumption for some time. The main line broke in three places after a grain truck knocked over a fire hydrant in the village. Two breaks were to the bottom of the line and a third resulted in the need to replace 10 feet of pipe.
BLUFFS, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Work continues to contain California’s KNP Complex Fire

The KNP Complex Fire, in California’s Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, had burned 81,473 acres by the early hours of October 6 and was 11 percent contained, latest information said. According to local reports, more than a dozen homes and buildings have been destroyed by the fire. In addition,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Erosion#West Side#Heavy Equipment#Rocky Mountain#The Rough Patch Complex#The Jack Fire
erienewsnow.com

Repairs at 10th and State Likely to Continue for Days, Possibly Weeks

One week after an underground fire in downtown Erie, Penelec restored full power in the City. The remaining 6 customers were back at full power by 6 p.m. Tuesday. Work will continue this week on the installation of a new transformer. Although full power has been restored to all customers,...
ERIE, PA
Longview Daily News

Oregon DOT prepares for continued Astoria-Megler Bridge repairs

Oregon Department of Transportation crews loaded equipment Tuesday to the Astoria-Megler Bridge to catch debris from falling into the Columbia River during continued repairs. The three-year project to repaint and repair the two-lane bridge located about an hour west of Cowlitz County began Sept. 14. Construction is reducing the 4-mile bridge to one lane and delaying traffic up to an 20 additional minutes, the state reported.
OREGON STATE
WYTV.com

Crews work to repair waterline break in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews are investigating the cause of a water main break on North Broad Street near 224 in Canfield. Traffic cones were put out in Canfield, after a water line break. Then, digging got underway to fix the line on North Broad Street near Route 224. Traffic was...
CANFIELD, OH
erienewsnow.com

Penelec Continues Repair Work at 10th & State Streets.

Work continues on Tuesday by Penelec on two separate fronts, to restore full power to six affected customers. According to Penelec, power was restored to all six customers at 6pm Tuesday evening. The Renaissance Center, The BigBar Grill, Cloud 9, Verizon, and the parking lot next to Cloud 9 are...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
irvingweekly.com

Irving City Hall Building Repairs Continue

In preparation of painting City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd., and the adjacent parking garage, repairs to the exterior walls of each building continue. The parking garage repairs and painting does affect available parking, as some spaces are blocked off to facilitate work. City Hall employees and patrons are encouraged to plan accordingly, as there may be increased traffic in the parking garage.
IRVING, TX
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Road work continues

Road work to resurface the 2.3 miles of Old Highway 17 midway between Marble City and Sallisaw continues as construction crews were out Thursday. The $3.3 million project includes the passing lane from Marble City and resurfacing the highway in the second phase of the state funded highway project. LYNN MCCULLEY | TIMES.
MARBLE CITY, OK
syr.edu

Utility Repair Work Planned for Shaw Parking Lot

Utility repair work will take place starting this weekend in the Shaw Hall parking lot on the north side of the building. The work will occur Saturday, Oct. 2, through Monday, Oct. 4, and begin each day at 9 a.m. Please use caution when traveling through the parking lot and follow construction signs that provide direction to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
SYRACUSE, NY
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin to open temporary permitting center for storm-related repairs

Upper Dublin Township announced this week that it will open a temporary Storm Permit Center at 801 Loch Alsh Avenue, in front of the damaged township building, on October 11th at 8:00 a.m. This temporary permitting center will be available for residents and contractors to submit storm-related repair permit applications....
DUBLIN, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Closures this week on I-695 near Catonsville, with beltway work continuing through Thursday

Construction-related closures are continuing Monday through Thursday on Interstate 695 as part of the final tasks on a widening project near Catonsville. The State Highway Administration have performed construction work on the Baltimore Beltway over the last few months. Crews will also install upgrades to the automated traffic monitoring system with pavement transitions along the shoulders of ...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Estes Park Trail Gazette

I-70 closed between tunnels and Silverthorne due to fatal 5-vehicle crash

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between the Eisenhower tunnel and Silverthorne after a five-vehicle crash that killed at least one person, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The closure was first reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a semi-trailer caught fire...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Toilet Explosion Rocks Pine City Home: ‘It Was Like Old Faithful’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota family dealing with a plumbing nightmare says they were getting nowhere with city officials. Rita Sanders says when water shot out of the toilet in her Pine City home last Wednesday, it felt like an earthquake. “In an instant, it’s pressure, it’s noise,” Rita said. “It was like Old Faithful.” The incident knocked a painting off its hanging, left Sanders’ home with some water damage, and her sleeping husband ended up hurt. “It startled him so bad that when he got up, he hit the dresser with his forehead, so he’s got a nice little ‘V’ [cut],” Rita...
PINE CITY, MN
Lake Charles American Press

Repair work to begin on storm-damaged Central School

Hurricanes Laura and Delta were not kind to Central School Arts & Humanities Center at 809 Kirby St. “Thirty percent of the roof on the building’s west side was ripped off,” Lake Charles Director of Cultural Affairs Matt Young said Friday. Ratcliff Construction will be making needed repairs to the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy