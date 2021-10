I have to preface this by saying that I am a huge Pink Floyd fanboy. I have a Pink Floyd poster in my dorm room and my Spotify Wrapped is predominantly Pink Floyd. Any attempt at a creative rendition of the best band of all time is met with a hint of skepticism on my part. And that’s exactly how I felt as I walked into the Schermerhorn Symphony Center to see “The Music of Pink Floyd with the Nashville Symphony.”

