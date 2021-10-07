Smaller Crowds But Bigger Sales at This Year’s Fair

The chance to be transported into the magical world of Enchant® is here! General admission tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. for the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, taking over Fair Park, November 26 to January 2. Known for creating new family traditions and sharing unforgettable experiences with loved ones, Enchant Christmas presents ‘The Great Search’, the first in a series of five magical adventures. The experience includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market and meeting the Big Man himself – all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen. Guests have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting at $20 for adults and $19 for kids, amongst VIP experiences and group packages. Reserve your tickets early at EnchantChristmas.com to prepare for the most adventurous holiday experience of the year!

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO