Smaller Crowds But Bigger Sales at This Year’s Fair

By Lance Tormey
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the many challenges and COVID-19 state ordered mandates officials at the Central Washington State Fair say the fair was a big success even seeing record breaking sales numbers for the carnival and food. ATTENDANCE WAS DOWN 25% FROM 2019. So even though attendance was down 25% from the 2019...

929thebull.com

#Economy#Volunteers#Central Washington#King And Country#Community#Board Of Directors
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

