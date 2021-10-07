Getting Your Home Ready for Sale: A Simple Guide

Looking to sell your home? You’re not alone. Over the course of the pandemic, many people have found that their homes simply aren’t suitable for them. As we’ve spent more and more time within our own four walls, many of us have struggled to make life work seamlessly. Perhaps you’ve switched to remote work and your employer has decided to make this change permanent. You may need an extra room for an office space. Maybe you realized that your home simply isn’t big enough, or, alternatively, that you have too much space to maintain easily and want to downsize. Maybe you now want to move closer to family to be able to see them more often now that restrictions are lifting. Maybe you have landed a new job and want to shift to reduce your commute. Whatever your reason for wanting to move house, you have a big journey ahead of you. Selling your home for a good price isn’t as simply as taking some pictures and sticking it on the market. You’re going to have to make an effort to make it stand out from the crowd (for all the right reasons) in advance. Not only can this result in a faster sale, but it can also increase the amount that you get in exchange for the property. So, where should you start when it comes to getting your home ready for sale? Here are some suggestions to get the ball rolling!