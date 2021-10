Meeting and connecting with a nice Jewish person in your 30s and 40s can be a challenge. That’s where Midwest Jewish Speed Dating comes in. It’s a casual, low-pressure virtual event where you can meet up to 10 people in the Midwest region (Minnesota, Wisconsin Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Missouri) who you might be interested in getting to know better, face-to-face, with no swiping involved — wouldn’t that be nice? The event will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

