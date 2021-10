Steve Bannon sent a letter through his lawyer announcing his intent to defy a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating January 6th, citing “executive privilege.” The onus now falls on House Democrats to force him to comply or face criminal consequences. The Select Committee has at least said they’re going to take action, issuing a statement on Friday noting that they will “swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral” for any witness who defies a lawful subpoena. Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO