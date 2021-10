Calvin “Jesse” Stump, “Playing with Many Horses” and “Chief Child,” 64, passed away due to natural causes at his childhood home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Wake services began at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and will continue until his funeral service, which will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, all at the Videl and Ruby Stump Sr. residence. Burial will follow in the Stump Family Cemetery.