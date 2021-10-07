CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Briefs

Warren Times Observer
 7 days ago

The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club met on Sept. 17 at the Grand Valley Church. The club discussed the upcoming 4-H State Horse Show and other upcoming plans, including the next meeting on Oct. 10, which will be a trail ride starting at 1:30 p.m. Rabbit members who do not have horses will work on rabbit activities during the trail ride. After the ride, the club will hold the meeting. The club decided to go forward with a wreath fundraiser again. Wreath order forms will go out with club members at the October meeting. In place of the traditional November meeting, the club will meet on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. to hold a brief meeting and then work on making wreaths. The club is fundraising this year in hopes of traveling to Frontier Town in the summer of 2022 for an educational trip. Everyone discussed a December meeting and Christmas party, likely Dec. 12. They may also do a Christmas related community service project by making things for a local nursing home.

