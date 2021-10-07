Spice Girls’ Mel B says she’s been battling COVID-19

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Spice Girls‘ Mel B took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s recovering after contracting COVID-19. “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me but in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID,” Mel — a.k.a. Scary Spice — shared, along with a montage of photos from a recent vacation.

