Cheesehead Radio: A Trip Down Memory Lane

By Packers Talk
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers not only get a big win at home against the Steelers, but take two trips down memory lane with Randall Cobb doing a Lambeau Leap, and then a welcome to the original Lambeau Leaper, LeRoy Butler, and the rest of the 1996 Super Bowl Championship Team making a return visit at halftime. But, despite all that nostalgia, a critical injury on defense leaves the team even more short-handed as they travel to take on the Bengals on Sunday.

