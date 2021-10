I read the Brainerd Dispatch's story on the life of Stewart C. Mills Jr. He truly was an icon and an example to others on how to conduct your life from what many would see as a life of privilege. What those same people don’t see, is that privilege was self-made and is available to anyone who wants to follow the recipe. Over and over again the article talked about his attributes but two of them kept being repeated. Honesty and integrity and how important they are. Two things sorely missing in today’s world. Two things you have to earn, because they can’t be bought. Two things that have no substitutes.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO