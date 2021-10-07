CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello Wisconsin: The Packers Have Underperformed In Their 3-1 Start and That’s Okay (For Now)

By Cheesehead TV
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite their 3-1 record, there seems to be a perception nationally (and even among local fans) that the Green Bay Packers are, well, not that good. Part of this is almost certainly due to the way the team got utterly pantsed against the New Orleans Saints in the opener. The memory of a 38-3 beatdown in which the team looked like the worst in the league doesn’t fade away that quickly.

