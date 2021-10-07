War Thunder fan leaks classified military documents to win an argument about tanks—again

The hypersonic missile era is about to officially begin for the U.S. Army. The U.S. Army is moving closer toward fielding its first Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles, also known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, with the recent delivery of prototype trailer-mounted launchers, as well as other key components of the complete weapon system. In doing so, the Army has also confirmed that Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State is the home of the first unit intended to be equipped with these weapons, something the service has been very tight-lipped about in the past.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO