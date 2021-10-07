CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Umana-Tejada Charged With August Attack On East Boston Greenway Jogger

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested 26-year-old Oscar Umana-Tejada and charged him with randomly attacking a woman in August while she was jogging on the Mary Ellen Kennedy Greenway in East Boston.

Boston Police said the woman was out for a run when a man approached her and attempted to stab her on August 20.

The woman escaped with minor injuries, but the suspect ran off.

Umana-Tejada was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

