16-Year-Old Boy, Woman Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mass shooting Wednesday night in east Baltimore killed one woman and injured five. In separate shootings overnight, a teenager and a second woman were killed, police said.

Officers responded at 11:22 p.m. to the 700 block of North Edgewood Street to investigate a reported shooting, where they found the victim, a 16-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Around 4 a.m. in east Baltimore, officers responded to the 1700 block of Milton Avenue for a shooting reported at a residence. There, they found a 26-year-old woman who was shot in the chest and a 29-year-old man shot in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was hospitalized and is listed in grave condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.