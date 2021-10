October 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // GREENVILLE, S.C. - 9Round Franchising has been named to the Franchise Times Top 400 2021 list. 9Round ranks 305 out of 400. “We are honored to be included on the Franchise Times 400 list once again, and I attribute this achievement to our incredible teams and dedicated franchisees for making this recognition possible,” said Shannon Hudson, founder and CEO of 9Round. “In 2021, the 9Round brand sustained momentum as a result of new digital development and improvements to our franchise development strategy. We're excited to see how the brand continues to grow globally with this new energy in the coming years.”

