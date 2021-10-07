Another Broken Egg Cafe Celebrates Brand Success at 2021 Franchisee Summit

North Point Cafe in Denton will celebrate its new management with a party for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant. North Point, known for its menu of breakfast and lunch favorites, was purchased Sept. 13 by longtime restaurateur Ali Kohandani of Corinth, also the longtime owner of the DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks franchise in Denton. The restaurant is located at 2000 West University Drive. The party will include music performed by Guitar Guy (aka Giampiero Scuderi) of Denton and balloon artist The Balloon Guy (aka Steve Hurst) of Fort Worth and associated with Arlington-based Merry Heart Entertainment.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO