Public Safety

A 100-year-old former Nazi guard has gone on trial, facing charges for 3,518 deaths

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — A 100-year-old man went on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II. The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to...

AFP

Ex-Nazi guard, 100, refuses to discuss atrocities at trial

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening on Thursday. However, Schuetz "will not speak, but will only provide information about his personal situation" at the trial, his lawyer Stefan Waterkamp told the court.
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

Nazi Camp Guard, 100, Stays Silent as Murder Trial Begins

A 100-year-old man who worked as Nazi concentration-camp guard during World War Two refused to make a statement Thursday as he went on trial for allegedly assisting in the murder of more than 3,000 prisoners. The man, only identified as Josef S due to German privacy laws, obscured his face with a binder as he entered the Neuruppin state court in a wheelchair. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp—where an estimated 40,000 to 100,000 prisoners were killed—between 1942 and 1945. He’s charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder and is the oldest Nazi-era defendant to stand trial to date. Authorities have judged him to be fit enough to stand trial despite his age. Since the war, the man has reportedly lived in the Brandenburg area, where he worked as a locksmith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
100-Year-Old Who Served as Guard in Nazi Concentration Camp on Trial for Allegedly Assisting in 3,500 Murders

A 100-year-old man is standing trial for crimes authorities say he committed as an SS guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. Due to privacy laws, he's being identified as Josef S. He's charged with over 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for the deaths of prisoners at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1942 and 1945.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway, police say

Stockholm, Sweden — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization

KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small Norwegian town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday. The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
