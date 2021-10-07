CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer, BioNTech ask U.S. regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet on Thursday. The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration comes as COVID-19 infections have soared in children, hitting...

