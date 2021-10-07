CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Three in top 15 for Lady Knights harriers

 6 days ago
SPIVEY’S CORNER — West Bladen had three runners in the top 15 of Wednesday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference girls cross country meet at Midway.

Kirsten Warrick was 10th in 29 minutes, 27 seconds; Brookee’ Singletary was 11th in 30:35; and Kaden Thurman was 14th in 31:42.

In 19th was Violet Allen in 33:30, and 20th was Olivia Allen in 33:41.

Jaiden Ward was the Knights’ lone boys runner, finishing 52nd in 33:52.

Team scores and standings were not available.

