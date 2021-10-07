Mayor de Blasio misused security detail, NYPD inspector tried to 'thwart' probe: DOI report

Mayor Bill DeBlasio presents a proclamation at the 46th Precincts National Night Out on August 3, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo credit David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – City investigators found Mayor Bill de Blasio's NYPD security detail was misused on multiple occasions for political or personal purposes—and the NYPD official who oversees the detail was uncooperative with the investigation, according to a report released Thursday.

The Department of Investigation launched the probe back in 2019 amid several allegations de Blasio's security detail was misused, including to drive his son to or from college in Connecticut, and during the mayor's presidential campaign in 2019. The allegations, as well as a summary of the findings from the 49-page report, are listed below.

De Blasio’s security detail is comprised of members of the NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau. Within the bureau, the Executive Protection Unit (EPU) is responsible for the security needs of the mayor and, if necessary, his family. The report found a “misuse of EPU staff and resources.”

The report says the mayor inappropriately used his security detail to move his daughter's belongings and transport his son, and that they had both declined security, so they weren’t entitled to it. It also found de Blasio's detail shuttled staffers around without the mayor or first lady present, including staffers on his failed presidential bid. And because of that he owes the City of New York nearly $320,000. They also claim that the inspector who oversees the EPU “actively obstructed and sought to thwart this investigation, frustrating DOI’s efforts to learn the full facts regarding these allegations.”

A spokesperson for the mayor, Danielle Filson, criticized the findings of the report Thursday, saying in a statement, “Intelligence and security experts should decide how to keep the mayor and his family safe, not civilian investigators. This unprofessional report purports to do the NYPD’s job for them, but with none of the relevant expertise – and without even interviewing the official who heads intelligence for the City. As a result, we are left with an inaccurate report, based on illegitimate assumptions and a naïve view of the complex security challenges facing elected officials today.”

The statement from City Hall also said the DOI “ignores the very real threat assessment and concern against the Mayor and Mayor’s family,” noting that “the Mayor and his family receive numerous threats regularly.”

The DOI laid much of the blame for the misuse of the detail on the police department, saying it had no written procedures defining when and how the detail should be used.

“At the root of nearly all of these issues is the complete lack of any written policies or procedures at the NYPD for the operation of the mayoral security detail,” the agency’s report said. “Because it does not exist, neither the NYPD nor, as far as DOI is aware, any other City entity provided the Mayor, his family, or his representatives with any guidance – written or otherwise – concerning the appropriate or inappropriate uses of the security detail.”

Here are the findings of the investigation into four allegations outlined in the report:

1. Whether de Blasio had ordered members of his security detail to move his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, from her Brooklyn apartment to Gracie Mansion

FINDING:

“Regarding Chiara de Blasio’s move, DOI’s investigation determined that

multiple EPU members were present during Chiara de Blasio’s move

from her apartment, and that an NYPD sprinter van was used to

transport some of Chiara’s belongings from her apartment to Gracie

Mansion. DOI’s investigation found that at least one EPU member

participated in moving Chiara’s belongings – specifically, a futon – into

and out of the sprinter van. DOI’s investigation was unable to determine

whether NYPD resources assisted in the move at Mayor de Blasio’s

direct instruction. However, the provision of the sprinter van and the

assistance of NYPD personnel in physically moving furniture was a

misuse of NYPD resources for a personal benefit, whether it was

requested or merely accepted.”

2. Whether de Blasio ordered his security detail to drive his son, Dante de Blasio, to Yale University and to various destinations throughout New York City

FINDING:

“Regarding Dante de Blasio’s use of the security detail, DOI’s

investigation identified multiple instances when EPU detectives drove

Dante de Blasio to or from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut,

without the Mayor or First Lady present in the EPU vehicle. The

detectives interviewed by DOI asserted that the directives to drive

Dante de Blasio came from their superiors, not directly from Mayor de

Blasio. DOI also found that it was common practice for the EPU to drive

Dante de Blasio to locations around New York City without the Mayor

or First Lady present, typically at the direction of their EPU superiors.

However, both an EPU sergeant and a former mayoral staffer recalled

several instances when Mayor de Blasio directly requested that Dante

de Blasio be driven to locations throughout New York City, such as train

or bus stations, without the Mayor or First Lady present in the EPU

vehicle. Whether such rides were a misuse of NYPD resources for

personal benefit depends on whether Dante de Blasio was himself a

protectee or merely the child of a protectee. The children of protectees

are not entitled to use NYPD resources outside the presence of the protectee, absent an independent security determination by NYPD that

family members require protection. While multiple witnesses described

their understanding that Dante was 'entitled' to NYPD protection,

there are no records documenting a security determination that Dante

de Blasio should be a protectee or identifying the level of security that

he should be provided. Although it is the position of the NYPD

Intelligence Bureau that both de Blasio children should have full-time

protection, both children declined an assigned detail as adults. Since

that time, in practice, Dante’s use of NYPD resources was determined

by his personal preferences and the availability of personnel, rather

than any risk assessment.”

3. Whether de Blasio ordered his security detail to transport mayoral staff members, or members of his presidential campaign staff, without him in the vehicle

FINDING:

“DOI’s investigation also revealed numerous instances when EPU

members transported mayoral staffers to various locations, including to

their homes, and assisted them in running errands for the Mayor.

Additionally, DOI identified several instances when the security detail

was asked to transport guests of the Mayor, at his direction, without

him present in the vehicle.”

4. Whether the City of New York had borne the ancillary travel costs for the mayor’s security detail during his 2020 presidential campaign

FINDING:

“DOI determined that the City of New York expended $319,794 for the

members of Mayor de Blasio’s security detail to travel on the Mayor’s

presidential campaign trips. Mayor de Blasio has not reimbursed the

City for these expenses, either personally or through his campaign. DOI

also found that, during these campaign trips, EPU members

occasionally transported Mayor de Blasio’s campaign staffers while

driving the Mayor. Both reflect a use of NYPD resources for political

purposes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.