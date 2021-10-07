Docebo Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

Rekindle the in-person experience for the hybrid work environment. Personify Inc., the global leader in using AI to transform the video communications industry, announces Personify Presenter 4.0. Presenters can now feel like a weatherperson or a news anchor by presenting over video and appearing alongside any application or website. Presenter 4.0 empowers everyone to rekindle and make their presentations or demonstrations exciting while using video conferencing software. Presenter 4.0 offers seamless integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans by Verizon, and Google Meet. Users of these tools can use Personify Presenter 4.0 to make online presentations more impactful, pertinent, and unforgettable. Personify Presenter’s ‘Studio Mode’ features cutting-edge AI technology for background replacement and live video user extraction. The presenter’s ‘persona’ can be placed anywhere on the meeting screen.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 HOURS AGO