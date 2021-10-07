Docebo Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius
Docebo is recognized for giving back to their community with a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced that TrustRadius had recognized Docebo with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. This second annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).martechseries.com
