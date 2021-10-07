AdRizer, A Leading Ad-Tech Company, Has Agreed to be Acquired and Will Be Fully Integrated to Monetize Lomotif Platform

AdRizer acquired for $108 million; last year; revenues were approximately $37 million; Current run rate of approximately $62+ million. Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, announced it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire AdRizer, a leading publisher and analytics solution with a focus on revenue attribution, for $108 million. AdRizer will be integrated in the Lomotif platform for ad placement revenue similar to other technology platforms such as Google ad words and Facebook Ad Manager. The terms of the deal include: $25 million in cash, with the remaining amount in equity of ZASH, common stock. The common stock will have a two-year lock up upon closing.