Software

Neustar Launches Optimizer, a New Closed-Loop Marketing Optimization and Consumer Insights Platform, to Deliver Real-Time Analytics and Improved ROI Across Marketing Mix

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolution leverages the most comprehensive source of consumer identity data, machine learning capabilities, and direct integrations with publishers and platforms across the linear and digital media world. Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced the launch of Neustar Optimizer a new closed-loop...

martechseries.com

