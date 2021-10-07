CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPMG Launches Multi-Year Program to Accelerate Global Solutions for Environmental, Social and Governance Issues

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPMG Regional ESG Hubs to be established in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas to support clients on their ESG journey. KPMG Emerging Markets Accelerators to deliver region-specific support and financing expertise to help developing nations. Collaborations with University of Cambridge Judge Business School and New York University (NYU) Stern...

