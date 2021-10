FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It wasn’t the outcome she hoped. After a two hour debate, the Broward School board voted 6-3 Tuesday afternoon to not make Dr. Vickie Cartwright the permanent superintendent. Cartwright will continue as interim superintendent for the nation’s sixth largest school district. Cartwright was hired two and a half months ago to be the interim superintendent when longtime superintendent Robert Runcie stepped down after his arrest on a perjury charge. At the time Cartwright signed her contract there was a clause that said she was ineligible to apply for the permanent position of superintendent However she has impressed the board...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO