CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Peloton rival iFIT postpones IPO as volatility concerns grow

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) -IFIT Health & Fitness Inc postponed its U.S. initial public offering on Thursday, citing unfavorable market conditions that have investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets. While the United States has recently enjoyed a bull run in its capital markets, defaults at Chinese property developers tied to the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Prices 5M Share IPO at $14/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar

LONDON (Reuters) - World markets stayed focused on rising inflation on Thursday as tech stocks rebooted global equities, oil and gas prices fired up again but the dollar and benchmark government bond yields both stalled. Record high Chinese factory gate inflation data overnight following stronger-than-expected U.S. CPI figures on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Health Fitness#L Catterton#Gyms#Peloton#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Chinese#Evergrande#Ifit#European#Allvue Systems Holdings#Proform#Freemotion#Weslo Inc
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

NORDEN PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH ADMISSION TO TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING OF ITS USD 100,000,000 BONDS

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 73 - 14 OCTOBER 2021. Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the admission to trading and official listing on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (ROSEU) Prices 12.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ROSEU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

SAP U.S. stock ticks up as cloud revenue pushes outlook higher

U.S. shares of SAP SE (SAP) rose in the extended session Tuesday after the enterprise software company said strong momentum in its cloud computing segment is allowing it to raise its outlook for the year. American depositary receipts of Germany-based SAP rose 2.2% after hours, following a 0.4% decline to close the regular session at $134.63. The company said that cloud services revenue rose 20% in the third quarter to 2.39 billion euros, raising total revenue to 6.84 billion euros. As a result, SAP now expects cloud revenue for the year of 9.4 billion to 9.6 billion euros, up from its previous forecast range of 9.3 billion to 9.5 billion. Cloud and software revenue for the year is now expected to be 23.8 billion to 24.2 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 23.6 billion to 24 billion euros.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,759.31 per ounce by 13:44 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% higher at $1,759.3. Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as rising inflation fears dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing U.S. dollar limited bullion's gains. Spot gold rose...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

U.S. IPO boom braves market volatility

(Reuters) – Weeks of stock market volatility have done little to dent the record-setting pace of U.S. initial public offerings, with capital market insiders forecasting a strong finish to the year and a robust pipeline of listings in 2022. More than 2,000 IPOs raised a combined $421 billion globally by...
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil steadies as energy crunch stirs up volatility, recovery concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil steadied after a volatile session on Tuesday, pausing a rally that has brought prices to multi-year highs and raised concerns that higher energy costs could derail the global economic recovery. Brent crude fell 23 cents to settle at $83.42 a barrel, after trading from a high...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy