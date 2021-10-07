CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biotricity Launches Biocare Cardiac Application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Series

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the upcoming release of Biocare Cardiac - a personal, cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease. Designed to be used with Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series, the Biocare Cardiac application continuously collects users' daily activities and provides critical information on their heart performance, empowering patients to better understand and manage their heart conditions.

