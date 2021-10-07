Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Announces Pan-Cancer Analysis Suggests Fibroblast Activation Protein is Attractive Target for Peptide-Targeted Radionuclide Therapy with FAP-2286

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a common tumor that harms human health with a high recurrence rate. It has been reported that the expression of microRNA-539 (miR-539) is low in several types of cancer, including CRC. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α-induced protein 8 (TNFAIP8/TIPE) is highly expressed in CRC and promotes the proliferation, migration and angiogenesis of CRC. However, the relationship between miR-539 and TIPE and the mechanisms by which they regulate the proliferation of CRC remain to be explored. We aimed to investigate the functions and mechanisms of miR-539 in CRC proliferation. Functionally, miR-539 can bind to and regulate the expression of TIPE, and miR-539 activates SAPK/JNK to downregulate the expression of glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) and promote ferroptosis. Our data reveal the novel role of miR-539 in regulating ferroptosis in CRC via activation of the SAPK/JNK axis, providing new insight into the mechanism of abnormal proliferation in CRC and a novel potential therapeutic target for advanced CRC.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO