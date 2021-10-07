Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Announces Pan-Cancer Analysis Suggests Fibroblast Activation Protein is Attractive Target for Peptide-Targeted Radionuclide Therapy with FAP-2286
Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced that nonclinical data describing the expression of fibroblast activating protein (FAP) in a variety of solid tumor types will be presented during the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 7-10, 2021. The analysis, conducted with its partner 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH, measured FAP expression in multiple tumor types using immunohistochemistry (IHC) as well as the correlation between FAP expression by IHC and in vitro binding of FAP-2286, Clovis' peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) clinical development candidate that targets FAP.
