Programmatic Ad Management Company Newor Media Acquired by LTV SaaS Fund, LLC

Funds will accelerate the innovation of AI-driven solutions to manage data governance, security; capture behavioral insights for human-centric workplaces. Aware, the leading enterprise-grade, collaboration governance platform making sense of human behavioral data, announced that it has raised a $60 million Series C round led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from previous investors including Spring Mountain Capital, Blue Heron Capital, Allos Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, JobsOhio and Rev1 Ventures, and continued support from Draper Triangle Ventures and JumpStart. The round will help the company scale its AI-driven, human-centric SaaS solutions for collaboration governance and data insights. Aware enables enterprises to overcome common legal and compliance barriers to collaboration adoption, address growing data risks and insider threat concerns, and empower employees by creating more empathetic, flexible, and human-centric workplaces.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO