Nevada State

ACME Lithium Sampling Program Provides New Lithium Values at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in surface lithium values up to 410 ppm lithium to indicate a mineral process was active during deposition of the underlying sediments. In addition, barium analyses to 1,800 ppm support that the mineral process was active during deposition of the underlying sediments. See results in link to table below.

Cypress Development to start pilot plant program for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that the assembly of the pilot plant for the Company’s 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada is complete. The pilot plant is located at a metallurgical facility approximately 100 miles south of the project. Purchasing of items for the pilot plant began in March and work progressed through the summer. With assembly and operational testing of component equipment finished, test extraction of lithium from the project’s sample material will begin next week. The pilot plant will utilize chloride-based leaching combined with the Chemionex—Lionex process for direct lithium extraction (DLE), as described in previous announcements.
Nevada Lithium trades up on release of PEA

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company highlighted the following:. Average annual production of 32,300 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) 23.8% after-tax...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Discovers Additional Lithium Drill Targets in Clayton Valley

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the geophysics survey completed on Scotch Creek's Highlands West lithium project, has identified three high-priority drill targets. The targets were identified by Scotch Creek's technical team by analyzing the results of the detailed Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey, completed over a portion of Scotch Creek Ventures Highland claims within Clayton Valley, Nevada.
Forget Silver, Nevada Is Now The Lithium State

Lithium is one of the most in-demand commodities in the world today. With the ongoing shift to electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy technologies, governments and EV manufacturers are rushing to secure their supply chains as demand for lithium soars. But, as Visual Capitalist notes, while the US is lagging...
Endangered status proposed for Nevada flower at lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials proposed endangered species protections Friday for a desert wildflower known to exist only on a remote Nevada ridge where an Australian company plans a lithium mine. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a proposed rule to add Tiehm’s buckwheat to the endangered...
Purepoint Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Show Case and the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced that the Company will be presenting at the Red Cloud's 2021 Virtual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase, taking place from October 18-20, 2021 and at the 2021 New Orleans Investment Conference from October 19-22, 2021.
Infinite Ore Starts Exploration on Jackpot Lithium Project and Provides Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target areas on its Jackpot lithium project. The areas of interest were generated from a recent high resolution geophysical survey completed on the Jackpot property. The survey, conducted by Novatem Airborne Geophysics, identified several east-west trending anomalies that reflect structures like that of the Jackpot lithium deposit itself.
Cruz Battery reports lithium values amid price surge

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CRUZ-CSE, BKTPF-OTC Pink, A3CWU7-Frankfurt] said Friday it has encountered values of up to 1,610 ppm Li from a sampling program at its Solar Lithium project in Nevada. The announcement comes as lithium prices have recently broken out to three-year highs amid robust investor interest in lithium...
LVMPD Foundation to fund tips reward program provided by Crime Stoppers of Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation will now supply Crime Stoppers of Nevada with the funding needed to provide cash rewards to eligible tipsters who provide information that directly leads to a felony arrest, felony arrest warrant, or felony indictment. Historically, such rewards have ranged...
New Iron-Based Batteries Offer an Alternative to Lithium

Batteries are needed to store clean power from wind and solar, but the high cost of lithium batteries has slowed their widespread adoption. Companies have long sought to produce alternatives made of cheaper materials, like zinc, and Oregon-based ESS Inc. says it has now developed a more affordable and better-performing battery made with iron, Bloomberg reported.
Silver State’s lithium production

With global demand for cleaner energy to power cars, smart homes and phones predicted to rise forty-fold through 2040, a silvery metal stands to replace the Comstock Lode of yore as the namesake product of the Silver State. That high-energy metal, lithium, is so light it floats on water before...
