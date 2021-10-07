ACME Lithium Sampling Program Provides New Lithium Values at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada
Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in surface lithium values up to 410 ppm lithium to indicate a mineral process was active during deposition of the underlying sediments. In addition, barium analyses to 1,800 ppm support that the mineral process was active during deposition of the underlying sediments. See results in link to table below.www.streetinsider.com
