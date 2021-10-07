MediaJel Partners with Smart AdServer
Programmatic software and adtech platform leaders unite to transform digital ad ecosystem and enable new opportunities for cannabis brands and endemic publishers. MediaJel, the leading digital marketing and programmatic software platform for regulated brands, today announced an exclusive partnership with Smart AdServer, the premier independent ad monetization platform. With a shared vision to level-set the adtech ecosystem, MediaJel and Smart intend to dismantle inconsistent and costly barriers, imposed by traditional adtech, that stymie media opportunities for cannabis and CBD.martechseries.com
