Alteryx (AYX) Acquires Hyper Anna

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson’s industrial software businesses – OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software business – to AspenTech to create a diversified, high-performance industrial software leader with greater scale, capabilities and technologies (“new AspenTech”). Emerson will also contribute $6.0 billion in cash to new AspenTech, which will be received by AspenTech shareholders, in exchange for a 55% stake in new AspenTech. New AspenTech will offer a highly differentiated industrial software portfolio with the capabilities to support the entire lifecycle of complex operations across a wide range of industry verticals, including design and engineering, operations, maintenance and asset optimization.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO