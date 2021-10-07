CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Alteryx (AYX) Acquires Hyper Anna

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces Digital Advisory Services Contract with Russian EuroChem

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE® by EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. Utilizing a cloud-based platform, KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations to top-quartile performance. Under the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UFP Technologies (UFPT) Acquires Contech Medical

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced the acquisition of Contech Medical, Inc. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, with partner manufacturing in Costa Rica, Contech Medical is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of class III medical device packaging primarily for catheters and guidewires. Annual sales are approximately $18 million.
PROVIDENCE, RI
StreetInsider.com

BTRS Holdings (BTRS) Acquires iController for $58M Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments leader, announced today it has acquired iController, a leading B2B provider of intelligent solutions for collections management, for $58 million, financed with cash on hand. Founded in 2007, Belgium-based iController’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering enables a wide range of users, from credit and collections managers to CFOs, to see information and communication in real time, providing visibility into cash flow management.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Emerson Electric (EMR) Announces Stock and Cash Deal to Acquire AspenTech (AZPN)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson’s industrial software businesses – OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software business – to AspenTech to create a diversified, high-performance industrial software leader with greater scale, capabilities and technologies (“new AspenTech”). Emerson will also contribute $6.0 billion in cash to new AspenTech, which will be received by AspenTech shareholders, in exchange for a 55% stake in new AspenTech. New AspenTech will offer a highly differentiated industrial software portfolio with the capabilities to support the entire lifecycle of complex operations across a wide range of industry verticals, including design and engineering, operations, maintenance and asset optimization.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Ayx#Data Visualization#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Acacia Research (ACTG) Acquires Printronix for $33 Million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired Printronix Holding Corp. (“Printronix”). Printronix is a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial impact printers, which are also known as line matrix printers, and related consumables and services. The business services a diverse group of customers that operate across healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing and logistics, and other sectors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Alteryx Announces Acquisition of Hyper Anna, a Leading Cloud Platform for AI-driven Business Insights

Automated Analytics Meets Automated Insights to Drive Upskilling Initiatives and Better Business Outcomes, Unlocking Value Across the Enterprise. Alteryx, Inc the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rogers (ROG) Acquires Silicone Engineering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) announced its acquisition of Silicone Engineering Ltd., a leading European manufacturer of silicone material solutions based in Lancashire, UK. Silicone Engineering expands Rogers’ existing advanced silicones platform and provides Rogers a European Center of Excellence to service customers requiring premium silicone solutions for applications in the EV/HEV, Industrial, Medical and other markets.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fiverr International (FVRR) Acquires CreativeLive

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Acquires Benefits Administration Software Company, Flock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paychex, Inc., (Nasdaq: PAYX) a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, announced today that it has acquired Flock, a benefits enrollment and administration, onboarding, and human resources information system (HRIS) provider, based in San Francisco.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Omnicom Group (OMC) Acquires Jump 450

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omnicom Media Group (OMG), a subsidiary of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), today announced it has acquired Jump 450 Media, a performance marketing agency focused on customer acquisition for brands across the digital ecosystem.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.(OTMO) Acquires Neura

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, announces that it has acquired Neura, Inc. (Neura), a leader in AI-powered Mobility Intelligence. Otonomo acquired 100% of Neura outstanding equity interests. Otonomo expects this acquisition to expedite Otonomo’s growth and to contribute positively to Otonomo’s revenue moving forward.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires Advoco

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Advoco, one of the largest systems integrators for Infor EAM, a leading software-as-a-service suite for enterprise asset management (EAM). The acquisition expands Accenture’s capabilities to help clients in the consumer goods & services, industrial, life sciences, transit and other industries make their operations and supply chains safer, more sustainable, productive and cost-efficient. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Apollo's (APO) Takkion Acquires Airway Services

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Takkion TP&L Holdings LLC ("Takkion" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today announced that it has acquired San Angelo, TX-based Airway Services, LLC ("Airway Services", or "Airway"), from family office-backed private investment firms Northaven Capital Partners and Concentric Equity Partners. Airway is a leading provider of operations and maintenance ("O&M") solutions to the renewable energy industry.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (PEYE) Acquires Lighthouse Imaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Lighthouse Imaging LLC ("Lighthouse Imaging"), a private equity held company based in Windham, Maine. The acquisition combines two of the industry's leaders in medical optics and digital imaging, leveraging Precision Optics next generation capabilities in micro-optics and optical systems with Lighthouse Imaging's advanced capabilities and strong reputation in leading-edge optical imaging electronics and system integration.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CGI Group (GIB) acquires ARRAY

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces that CGI Federal Inc. acquired Array Holding Company, Inc. (ARRAY) a leading digital services provider that optimizes mission performance for the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations. This merger will expand CGI Federal's footprint into strategic markets, such as the U.S. Air Force and Space Command and add to its digital modernization and DevOps capabilities. The two companies entered into a definitive agreement on July 16, 2021 and the transaction closed on Oct. 1, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Acquires AI Startup CB4

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has acquired the New York and Tel Aviv based start-up Context-Based 4 Casting Ltd. (CB4) that uses cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools to transform retail operations, increase sales and improve the customer experience through predictive analytics and demand sensing.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Customer Experience (CX) Consultancy Experity

Accenture has acquired Experity, a cloud-focused customer experience and digital commerce platform provider based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 604 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Brightcove (BCOV) Acquires HapYak Technology from Newsela

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader of video for business, today announced it will acquire HapYak technology (a long-time partner) from Newsela, a leading K-12 instructional content platform, to help advance video interactivity. With the integration...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) has filed a registration statement for a NYSE IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy