Korea’s Largest Journalists Organization Partners With PUBLISH to Adopt Blockchain Technology to Improve News Media Ecosystem

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLISH, Inc., Journalists Association of Korea sign MOU. Areas of cooperation include research into journalism best practices, development of digital tools and techniques for journalists, and journalism education. PUBLISH, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Journalists Association of Korea. The signing...

