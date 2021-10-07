Nielsen Relaunches Streaming Measurement Suite across Content, Ads and Platforms to Tackle Growing Consumer Segment

To hear TV executives tell it, the advertising business couldn’t be better. “The upfront was historic,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said Sept. 14 during a Bank of America conference, calling the market “tremendously strong.” Discovery touted its “most successful upfront ever,” and NBCUniversal trumpeted double-digit pricing and volume growth. But the endless superlatives obscure a business in transition as consumers and companies shift from linear television to streaming. Then there’s the measurement fiasco: the networks’ war with Nielsen, which has provided TV ad currency metrics for 60 years. Though total TV advertising is set to top $60 billion this year, according to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO