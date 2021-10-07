CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nielsen Relaunches Streaming Measurement Suite across Content, Ads and Platforms to Tackle Growing Consumer Segment

Cover picture for the articleNielsen now captures 100% of streaming minutes viewed on the TV glass, 75% of CTV media spend and 87% of total video digital spend across computer, mobile and connected TV. Nielsen, a long time leader in streaming content and ad measurement, announced that it is bringing its streaming solutions together in a single measurement suite encompassing ad-supported and subscription-based service models across content, ads and platforms. Nielsen’s renewed focus on comprehensive streaming measurement comes at a moment when U.S. consumers now spend over a quarter of their total TV time engaging with this type of content.

