Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Announces $5.6M Contract to Provide Messaging Application Support
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, it has finalized a maintenance renewal agreement worth over $5.6 million to continue providing messaging application support for a U.S. tier-one mobile network operator.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0