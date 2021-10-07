Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Announces $5.6M Contract to Provide Messaging Application Support

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that total preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.2 million, up from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Cash as of September 30, 2021 was approximately $25.4 million, an increase from the $13.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO