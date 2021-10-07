CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Announces $5.6M Contract to Provide Messaging Application Support

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, it has finalized a maintenance renewal agreement worth over $5.6 million to continue providing messaging application support for a U.S. tier-one mobile network operator.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Comtech Scoops $125M Multi-Year Federal Cyber Training Contract

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL) secured a five-year single award IDIQ contract renewal with Firm Fixed Price (FFP) and Time and Materials (T&M) delivery orders in Q1 FY22 valued at $125 million from the Federal Government for the Joint Cyber Analysis Course (JCAC) Training solutions. The first delivery order on the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cegedim obtains eIDAS qualification and joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The qualification allows Cegedim to create qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures. Boulogne-Billancourt, October 14, 2021 – Cegedim, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B, has...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces Digital Advisory Services Contract with Russian EuroChem

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE® by EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. Utilizing a cloud-based platform, KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations to top-quartile performance. Under the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmtl#Text Messaging#Wireless Communications#Covid#Mobile Network#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Board#Trusted Location
StreetInsider.com

Palantir Technologies' (PLTR) Soon-to-Be-Announced $90 Million VA Contract Was its Only Significant New Government Contract, Says William Blair

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek reiterated an Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), noting that it's soon-to-be-announced $90 million VA contract was likely its only significant new government contract in the third quarter. "Palantir will...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

OpGen (OPGN) Provides Business Update and Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue and Cash Position for Q3

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that total preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.2 million, up from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Cash as of September 30, 2021 was approximately $25.4 million, an increase from the $13.4 million as of December 31, 2020.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Board Votes to Approve Spinoff of Loyalty Ventures Inc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the separation of Alliance Data's LoyaltyOne segment, consisting of its Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty businesses, into an independent, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Assigns ‘GhostEye’ Name to New Air & Missile Defense Radar Series

Raytheon Technologies has named its new set of gallium nitride-based sensor offerings as “GhostEye,” which the company aims to bring to the U.S. Army. The company said its missiles and defense business will produce the first in the radar series for the Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor program and expects initial deliveries to occur during 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

CGI Group (GIB) Announces Five Year $100M Contract from Defense Intelligence Agency

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CGI (NYSE: GIB) was awarded a $100M Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Data Transformation of Foundational Military Intelligence (DTMI) task order to evolve the way DIA processes its intelligence, military and infrastructure data. Providing analysts with optimized data to evaluate, document and integrate the agency's Foundational Military Intelligence (FMI), DTMI will enable everyone from U.S. warfighters to national security policymakers to make more effective, efficient and proactive decisions in a modernized, scalable technology environment. This task order was awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration's Alliant 2 vehicle, with an one year base period and four one-year option periods.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
aerotechnews.com

EC-37B Compass Call makes first flight

The proposed replacement for the U.S. Air Force’s EC-130H Compass Call aircraft recently made its first flight. L3Harris Technologies is working with an industry team to integrate the Compass Call EW system onboard the modern Gulfstream G550 business jet. The G550 has increased speed, endurance, and extended stand-off range over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investorsobserver.com

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Announces Electric Vehicle Partnership and Provides Financial Update; Shares Plummet

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) stock dropped today after the company announced it had reached an agreement with global technology company Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) to jointly work on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs. The companies also entered into a subscription agreement, under which Foxconn will purchase approximately $50 million...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Progenity (PROG) Announces Direct 13.33M Share Offering at $1.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 13,333,334 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy