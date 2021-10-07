CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigBear.ai Awarded Data Analytics Contract by USCYBERCOM

Cover picture for the articleBigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence , machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has awarded the TACTICALCRUISER contract to BigBear.ai. Under the five-year, single award contract, BigBear.ai will develop and deliver a real-time data analytics capability that incorporates emerging technologies to enable USCYBERCOM leadership to track, analyze, and visualize business intelligence information.

