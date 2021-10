BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Apple Butter Stir-Off is back after missing 2020. The Belpre Lions Club holds the event and is happy to be able to have the event this year. “I just wanted to make sure that our club was able to get this done, and get it done properly. And that we could come together as a club. And that the community come together to this event,” says Belpre Lions Club president, Bobette Grimm.

BELPRE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO