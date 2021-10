BOISE - Following the manual recount of 8 of 32 Bonner County precincts, the office of the Idaho Secretary of State has wrapped up its review surrounding allegations challenging the accuracy of Idaho’s November 2020 election. The findings: As expected, the election was executed with both integrity and accuracy, with the office finding only a roughly 0.1% margin of error across 3 counties.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO