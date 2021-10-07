CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (YMAB) 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the Treatment of Patients with Medulloblastoma Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA

 7 days ago

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ("Y-mAbs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation ("RPDD") for the Company's lutetium labelled omburtamab antibody program for the treatment of medulloblastoma.

