Fiverr International (FVRR) Acquires CreativeLive
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.www.streetinsider.com
